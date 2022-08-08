Occupiers shelled Avdiivka from "Hrad" and carried out airstrike on city, - Kyrylenko. PHOTOS

The occupiers continue intensive shelling in the vicinity of Donetsk: Mariinka, Avdiivka, and Ocheretyno are under fire.

This was announced on Facebook by the head of Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, 5 residential buildings, a utility company, and a confectionery shop were damaged in Mariinka this morning under the shelling of Krasnohorivka. 1 house was damaged in Maksimilianivka, and 1 person was injured in Mariinka.

"At night, the Russians shelled Ocheretyno - at least 4 houses and the electricity supply were damaged. Lastochkine, Pisky, and Pervomaiske were also hit. We are clarifying the information about the damage," Kyrylenko said.

He also informs that in the morning the Russians shelled the old part of Avdiivka from "Hrad",later - they launched an airstrike on the city.

"We are still determining the extent of the destruction," he adds.

In the Bakhmut district, there was a lot of noise in the Svitlodar and Soledar villages. Currently, 1 injured person is known in Yakovlivka.

The Russians also attacked Kramatorsk at night - there is currently no information on casualties and damage.

"All Russian crimes are carefully documented! They will be held accountable for everything!", he summarizes.













