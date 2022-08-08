ENG
News
Russian troops struck 16 settlements in Donetsk region within day. 47 destructions per day were recorded, - National Police. PHOTOS

The police record the consequences of the shelling. There are killed and wounded civilians. Air missile and artillery strikes destroyed residential buildings, production facilities, and communications.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported to the National Police.

"The occupiers made 28 strikes on 16 settlements. The most hits were on Avdiivka - 7 and Bakhmut - 6. Also affected were Selydove, Vuhledar, Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, Mariinka, Soledar, New York, Opytne, Karlivka, Vyshneve, Yevhenivka, Novoukrainka, Maksimilianivka, Pivnichne.

The Russians hit the residential sector with NURS air-launched missiles, artillery, Grad, and Smerch anti-aircraft missiles, the report says.

See more: Occupiers shelled Avdiivka from "Hrad" and carried out airstrike on city, - Kyrylenko. PHOTOS

47 civilian objects were destroyed and damaged - 34 residential buildings, a coke-chemical plant, a depot, a garden society, an electric substation. The police and the SSU opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.



