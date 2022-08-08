Russians with mortars, self-propelled guns and barrel artillery struck Sumy and Chernihiv regions, - SBSU. ФОТО

Yesterday, August 7, 4 districts of the Sumy region and 2 districts of the Chernihiv region came under enemy fire.

"The Russian invaders were covered with mortars, self-propelled guns and barrel artillery. Recorded: 20 explosions from 120-mm mines; 7 explosions from mortars and barrel artillery; 32 explosions from self-propelled guns. The fire came from the Russian settlement of Volfine, Chornozemny Horodok, Lomakivka, Behoshcha, and Tyotkino," the message reads.

It is noted that as a result of the shelling, private residences and civil infrastructure, a farm, a hangar with agricultural machinery were damaged. There is also damage to power lines.