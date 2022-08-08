Enemy fired 4 Kalibr missiles from Black Sea. All targets shot down,- Air Force Command. PHOTO

Today, August 8, around 10:00 a.m., the occupiers fired four "Calibre" sea-based cruise missiles from the Black Sea from the south.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"All targets were shot down by the air defense of the Air Force. One missile was destroyed in Odesa by the anti-aircraft missile unit of the "South" air command, the remaining three were eliminated in central Ukraine by the anti-aircraft missile units of the "Center" air command, the message says.

Read more: Enemy Kalibr-type missile was destroyed over Odesa region - OC "South"