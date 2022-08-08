Rashists hit Kryvy Rih district of Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery, lyceum building was damaged. PHOTOS
Russian troops shelled Velyka Kostromka in the Dnipropetrovsk region, there were no casualties.
This was announced by the head of the regional council Mykola Lukashuk, Censor.NET informs.
"The occupying troops of the Russian Federation shelled Velyka Kostromka in the Kryvy Rih district with barrel artillery. Fortunately, no one was injured. This is what the building of the local lyceum looks like now," the message reads.
