All collaborators who joined ranks of occupying "Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russian Federation" in Zaporizhzhia region have been identified - SSU. PHOTOS

The security service established the identities of all the traitors who joined the "main department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Zaporozhzhia region" created by the aggressor, and 17 of them have already announced suspicion.

Thus, one of the leaders of the pseudo-formation was the former bodyguard of the traitorous deputy Yevhen Balytsky, who currently heads the occupation administration in the region.

"At the behest of Russian curators, the so-called "MVD" suppresses resistance and intimidates residents of temporarily occupied territories. For this, they use repressive methods, mass persecution and detention of citizens on fabricated pretexts," the report says.

There have been documented cases of abduction of people who were then subjected to violence or threatened with physical violence.

Collaborators also illegally break into the homes of local residents who have left for the territory controlled by the Ukrainian authorities. After such "searches", money, household appliances, and other personal belongings of the owners disappear from the houses.

"In addition, fake law enforcement officers imposed a "tribute" on local entrepreneurs, including heads of farms, for the opportunity to conduct commercial activities," the SSU added.

In the course of operational actions, the SSU employees collected all the identifying data on each collaborator, documented their criminal activities and established their whereabouts and movement routes, because they are hiding from justice in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia.

Here are some of them, who are part of the "leadership" of the occupying body:

Selivanov O.S. - deputy head of the "regional" administration;

Koshel O.V. - head of the Melitopol interdistrict administration;

Chudak V.V. - head of the Kamianko-Dniprovsky District Department;

Rakitianskyi S.O. - the first deputy of the Berdiansk city department;

Orlov V.V. - head of the criminal investigation department of the Melitopol inter-district administration;

Alipov O.E. - deputy chief of the Tokmack district department;

Shopov S.P. - the head of the "people's militia" in the temporarily occupied village of Velyka Bilozerka of the Vasyliv district;

Y.V. Mitlenko - the head of the passport desk of the Tokmak inter-district department;

Mikheev V.V. - the head of the "Interdistrict Office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Zaporizhzhia Region in the city of Melitopol".

"Currently, comprehensive measures are underway to bring every traitor and collaborator to justice for crimes against Ukraine. The Security Service of Ukraine emphasizes the inevitability of punishment for cooperation with the occupiers," the message states.

Measures to expose the perpetrators were carried out by employees of the Security Service under the procedural guidance of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor's Office.