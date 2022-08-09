Last day, occupiers hit Avdiivka 13 times, there are dead and wounded, - National Police. PHOTOS

In the Donetsk region, the occupiers attacked a school, a gum aid distribution point, and civilian homes - a child was among the injured.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the communications department of the National Police.

As noted, the occupying army carried out 27 shellings of peaceful areas, 13 of which fell on Avdiivka. There are dead and wounded civilians. Police officers document every Russian war crime," the message states.

According to the National Police, the enemy attacked the cities of Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Kostiantynivka, Krasnohorivka, Soledar, Chasiv Yar, the villages of Ivanivka, Ivanivske, Karlivka, Novoselivka Persha, Stary Komar, Pervomaiske, and Pisky.

It is also reported that the Russian troops used aviation, rockets, tanks, artillery, "Grad", "Uragan", and "Smerch" anti-aircraft missiles against the civilian population.



















58 civilian objects were destroyed and damaged - 53 residential buildings, a school, a car wash, etc.

The police and the SSU opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.