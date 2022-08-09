"Mole" of special services of Russian Federation in Kharkiv office of SSU was exposed. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The Security Service of Ukraine detained an employee of the coordination headquarters of the SSU Office in the Kharkiv region, who worked for the special services of the Russian Federation. On assignment from the enemy, he joined the Ukrainian special service shortly after the large-scale invasion of Russia.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press service.

As noted, thanks to his official position, the detainee passed Ukrainian intelligence on the Russian Armed Forces to the enemy, as well as on the plans and activities of the Armed Forces, Ukrainian law enforcement agencies, and special services.

"The occupiers used this information to redeploy their units to protect them from the artillery strikes of the Armed Forces. In addition, the Russian Federation used this data to plan sabotage, as well as massive artillery and targeted missile attacks on strategic objects of the city," the message states.

According to the investigation, the traitor is a former official of the Kharkiv City Council. He was recruited by a personnel officer of the FSB, who went out on him himself.

In exchange for cooperation, the enemy provided the "mole" with security guarantees for him and his family if the Russian Federation managed to capture the region.

According to SSU counter-intelligence data, the agent passed the collected information to a representative of the Russian special services through closed communication channels in compliance with the rules of conspiracy.

The law enforcement officers arrested the traitor "red-handed" - after he asked a representative of the special services of the Russian Federation to attack the object where the personnel of the SSU is located.

"No matter how the Russian Federation tries to weave its agent network in various authorities, we systematically oppose it. Today, this has become one of the main priorities of the Service. After all, effective work to identify enemy agents and collaborators not only allows you to save hundreds and thousands of lives but also in general, brings our victory closer. And cleaning up the Security Service of Ukraine is one of the important areas of such activity. All traitors await severe punishment!" - emphasized acting head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Maliuk.

Currently, the agent has been notified of the suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law) and a preventive measure in the form of detention were chosen.









In turn, the press center of the Prosecutor General's Office noted that at the beginning of March 2022, the expositor of the Kharkiv City Council was recruited by employees of the special services of the Russian Federation. On their assignment, he got a job at the Anti-Terrorist Headquarters of the Security Service of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region. Having access to information, he gave the enemy the contact details of SSU employees, the routes of the next AFU, the locations of checkpoints and military equipment, as well as the data that he entered daily into the closed information system. In this way, the suspect helped representatives of the special services of the Russian Federation in carrying out subversive activities against Ukraine under martial law.

"After receiving information from him, the occupiers carried out massive missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops. Also, employees of the special services of the Russian Federation used it to redeploy units of the aggressor country to protect against artillery strikes of the AFU and plan sabotage. In exchange for cooperation with the enemy, the suspect was promised security guarantees for him and his family in the event of the capture of the region by the Russian military," the Prosecutor General's Office notes

Currently, he has been remanded in custody.