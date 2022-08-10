At night, occupiers shelled center of Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Soledar, Siversk and other communities, two people were injured, - Kyrylenko. PHOTOS

The occupiers are shelling settlements along the front line with heavy artillery.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET reports.

During the day and morning of August 10, the Russians conducted active shelling along the front line from Mariinka to Zvanivka. In the Pokrovsk district, Avdiivka, Ocheretyn, and Mariinka are under fire. In Avdiivka, during the night, there were isolated airstrikes in the old and central parts of the city, in the morning, enemy artillery and anti-aircraft fire were activated. It is known that at least one person was injured, the exact number of victims and the extent of destruction are being established.

In the Ocheretyn community, periodic shelling was carried out in the area of Piskiv during the night. In the morning, hostilities intensified, heavy artillery works. According to preliminary information, there are no civilian casualties. Shelling has been ongoing in the Mariinka community since 6:00 a.m. There have been no reports of casualties or damage.

In the Bakhmut district, Bakhmut, Siversk, Zvaniv and Soledar are suffering from Russian fire.

Bakhmut was shelled at night - a fire broke out in one of the buildings. The Russians also struck the city market the night before, damaging 35 retail outlets. This is another deliberate attack on a place where civilians are gathered. There are no victims.

In Siversk, all areas of the city were hit by shelling - a sports complex and a nightclub were damaged, and private houses were damaged. Information about the victims is being clarified. Since 6:00 a.m., the shelling of Soledar has resumed, but no information has yet been received about the victims. Hot spots in the community remain Yakovlivka and Bakhmutske.

In the Zvanivska community, the Russians used an anti-aircraft missile in Pereiizne – they hit a private house, but there were no casualties. In addition, the morning was restless in Kostiantynivka and Mykolaivka. In Kostiantynivka, a Russian projectile hit a car shop, where a watchman was lightly wounded. In Mykolaivka, a rocket fell on a former sawmill - the fence was damaged, but there were no casualties.

