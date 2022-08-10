ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10421 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
2 822 1

Consequences of shelling by Russian troops in Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region, - National Police. PHOTOS

Last night, August 10, Russian troops fired at the town of Marhanets and Myrove with rocket launchers. As a result of the shelling, there are dead and wounded, destroyed and damaged houses, and administrative buildings.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the National Police.

Consequences of shelling by Russian troops in Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region, - National Police 01

"The enemy covered the center of the city of Marhanets with fire. High-rise buildings, administrative buildings, including the City Council, the Palace of Culture, the Center for the provision of administrative services, two schools, a dormitory, were destroyed and damaged. More than 10 private houses were destroyed and damaged in the Myrivsk community," the message says. 

Read more: Russians shelled from "Hrad" Dnipropetrovsk region. 11 people died, 13 were injured, - RMA. PHOTOS


Consequences of shelling by Russian troops in Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region, - National Police 02
Consequences of shelling by Russian troops in Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region, - National Police 03
Consequences of shelling by Russian troops in Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region, - National Police 04

See more: Consequences of night rocket attacks by occupiers on Kharkiv. PHOTOS


Consequences of shelling by Russian troops in Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region, - National Police 05
Consequences of shelling by Russian troops in Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region, - National Police 06
Consequences of shelling by Russian troops in Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region, - National Police 07
Consequences of shelling by Russian troops in Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region, - National Police 08
Consequences of shelling by Russian troops in Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region, - National Police 09
Consequences of shelling by Russian troops in Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region, - National Police 10

The final information about the victims and destruction is being clarified. The police records another crime of the Russian Federation against the civilian population. Explosive technicians and law enforcement officers are working at the sites of the hits, documenting the consequences of the shelling.

Author: 

shoot out (13494) police forces (1567)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 