Consequences of shelling by Russian troops in Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region, - National Police. PHOTOS

Last night, August 10, Russian troops fired at the town of Marhanets and Myrove with rocket launchers. As a result of the shelling, there are dead and wounded, destroyed and damaged houses, and administrative buildings.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the National Police.

"The enemy covered the center of the city of Marhanets with fire. High-rise buildings, administrative buildings, including the City Council, the Palace of Culture, the Center for the provision of administrative services, two schools, a dormitory, were destroyed and damaged. More than 10 private houses were destroyed and damaged in the Myrivsk community," the message says.

The final information about the victims and destruction is being clarified. The police records another crime of the Russian Federation against the civilian population. Explosive technicians and law enforcement officers are working at the sites of the hits, documenting the consequences of the shelling.