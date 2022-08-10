ENG
In Mykolaiv, as result of enemy artillery strikes, warehouses, depot and private houses were damaged, - Senkevych. PHOTOS

In Mykolaiv, the enemy shelled civilian infrastructure at night with "Smerch".

This was announced by the mayor of Mykolaiv Oleksandr Senkevych, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, after the night shelling, the employees of the SES and specialists of the district administration are examining the territory. 8 private houses were damaged. Windows, doors, roof, and facade were broken in seven of them. In another one, a fire broke out as a result of being hit by ammunition. The fire destroyed the roof, ceiling, and insulation of the building. Firefighters extinguished the fire.

The other four residential buildings are currently without electricity due to shelling. They have no damage from ammunition hits or debris. Also, at one of the enterprises, warehouses and a depot were damaged by shelling. The number of damaged buildings has increased.

