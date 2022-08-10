In Severodonetsk, occupiers offer townspeople building materials for restoration of housing in exchange for copies of their documents, - Haidai. PHOTO

In Severodonetsk, the occupiers offer to restore housing at the expense of the owner, providing some building materials.

This was announced by the head of the Luhansk RMA, Serhii Haidai, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, local residents of the occupied Luhansk region reported that the Russians initially promised to rebuild everything quickly. The occupation authorities reported that all high-rise buildings were inspected for damage and destruction. Although dozens of people who died in their own apartments have not yet been buried.

Then local businessmen sold OSB plates to the townspeople at several times higher prices. Now there is an announcement from the occupation authorities that they are accepting applications for obtaining building materials for the reconstruction of housing on their own. There is still no water, electricity, or gas in Severodonetsk.

"It's fine if they give a can of paint. And if it's a brick? What will a woman or a grandmother do with it? Will she bring it home at all? One is possible. And you need 100, 200, some even more. But this does not bother anyone - they will distribute the materials, they will shoot a dozen stories, and that will be the end of it. Again, in exchange for construction materials, it is necessary to give several copies of documents containing personal data. Another attempt to collect them in order to hold a pseudo-referendum," Haidai emphasized.

