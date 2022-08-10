Consequences of today’s Bakhmut shelling by Rashists from MLRS. ФОТОрепортаж
Donetsk OVA showed the consequences of the Russian occupier’s shelling of Bakhmut from MLRS today.
Corresponding photos were published by Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of the OVA, informs Censor.NЕТ.
"At least 6 dead and 3 wounded are the consequences of today's shelling of Bakhmut. At about 11:40 a.m., the Russians opened fire on the city with MLRS. The strike again struck a residential area. According to preliminary estimates, 12 houses were damaged and four of them went up in flames", reports the official.
