Russia struck Kharkiv. Enemy shelling of populated areas in region continues. There is wounded, - Synehubov. PHOTOS

At night, the enemy struck Kharkiv again. During the day, the enemy continued massive shelling of settlements in the Kharkiv, Chuhuiiv, and Izium districts.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of Kharkiv RMA Oleh Synehubov.

"At night, the enemy struck Kharkiv again. Around 4:30 a.m., a Russian munition hit the ground in the courtyard of a residential building. An office building was damaged, windows were broken in an apartment building. There were no casualties," the report said.

It is noted that for the second day in a row, the occupiers are continuously shelling Tsircuny.

"Yesterday during the day, 12 shellings of the village were recorded, 10 fires broke out. Private houses, outbuildings, shops, cafes, and garages were destroyed. A 76-year-old woman was injured, her condition is average. Grass and a forest strip were on fire in the Chuguyiv district due to the shelling," the RMA added.

Fighting continues on the front lines. Synegubov reported that in the Kharkiv direction, the enemy launched airstrikes against the positions of Ukrainian defenders.

"The Russians tried to go on the offensive in the area of Ud, Petrivka, and Husarivka. But under the fire of the Armed Forces, they suffered heavy losses and had to flee," he emphasized.







