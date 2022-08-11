Occupiers "demilitarized" villages and forests in Mykolayiv region, firefighters extinguished three fires, - Kim. PHOTOS

During the day, the occupiers shelled the Mykolaiv region with artillery.

This was announced by the head of Mykolayiv RMA Vitaly Kim, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, on August 10, at 11:00 a.m., the occupiers shelled Zoria village - residential buildings were destroyed. There are no victims among the population.

On August 10, around 10:25 p.m. and on August 11, around 6:30 a.m., the enemy shelled Kostyantynivka. The consequences of damage are being clarified. There are no casualties.

In addition, on August 10, after 02:00 p.m., as a result of shelling of the territory outside the villages, pine litter caught fire in the Balabaniv forest tract. The fire destroyed 10 hectares of coniferous litter, the fire was extinguished at 06:00 p.m. The first fire in this forest broke out around 06:00 a.m. on August 10, firefighters extinguished it around 12:42 on an area of 4.5 hectares.

Also, on August 10, the occupiers shelled Shiroke. As a result, two residential buildings were destroyed, the destroyed school and stadium were hit. There are no casualties.

From approximately 10:00 p.m., the enemy shelled territories outside the community's settlements. As of the morning of August 11, shelling continues outside the community. Information on damage and victims is being clarified.

During the past day, Lepetykha and Kavkaz were shelled. Also, as a result of shelling in the village of Bereznehuvate, a fire broke out in an open area of 2,500 square meters. The fire was extinguished at 07:10 p.m. Information on damage and victims is being clarified.





