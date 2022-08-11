ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6187 visitors online
News Photo War
1 684 3

Consequences of shelling of Donetsk region by Russian occupiers: There are dead and wounded. PHOTOS

The Russian occupiers attacked the Donetsk region with aviation, S-300 and Uragan air defense systems.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the data of the National Police.

During the day, law enforcement officers documented 20 war crimes of the Russian Federation. As a result of the strikes, the homes of civilians and civilian infrastructure were destroyed.

"The occupiers attacked 11 settlements - the cities of Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Kramatorsk, Soledar, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Kurakhove, the villages of Kamianka, Karlivka, Oleksandropillia, Lastochkina. The enemy dropped shells on residential sectors, killing and wounding civilians.

36 objects were destroyed and damaged - 27 residential buildings, four of which are multi-apartment buildings, premises of a coke-chemical plant, a shop, an electrical network, and garages," the message states.

As a result of shelling by the occupiers, there are dead and wounded.

See more: Rashists launched rocket attack on Kramatorsk, - Kyrylenko. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Consequences of shelling of Donetsk region by Russian occupiers: There are dead and wounded 01
Consequences of shelling of Donetsk region by Russian occupiers: There are dead and wounded 02
Consequences of shelling of Donetsk region by Russian occupiers: There are dead and wounded 03
Consequences of shelling of Donetsk region by Russian occupiers: There are dead and wounded 04
Consequences of shelling of Donetsk region by Russian occupiers: There are dead and wounded 05
Consequences of shelling of Donetsk region by Russian occupiers: There are dead and wounded 06
Consequences of shelling of Donetsk region by Russian occupiers: There are dead and wounded 07
Consequences of shelling of Donetsk region by Russian occupiers: There are dead and wounded 08

Author: 

police forces (1567) Donetska region (3889)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 