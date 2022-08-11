Consequences of shelling of Donetsk region by Russian occupiers: There are dead and wounded. PHOTOS

The Russian occupiers attacked the Donetsk region with aviation, S-300 and Uragan air defense systems.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the data of the National Police.

During the day, law enforcement officers documented 20 war crimes of the Russian Federation. As a result of the strikes, the homes of civilians and civilian infrastructure were destroyed.

"The occupiers attacked 11 settlements - the cities of Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Kramatorsk, Soledar, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Kurakhove, the villages of Kamianka, Karlivka, Oleksandropillia, Lastochkina. The enemy dropped shells on residential sectors, killing and wounding civilians.

36 objects were destroyed and damaged - 27 residential buildings, four of which are multi-apartment buildings, premises of a coke-chemical plant, a shop, an electrical network, and garages," the message states.

As a result of shelling by the occupiers, there are dead and wounded.

