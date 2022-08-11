ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6187 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
1 852 0

Over past day, Russians shelled 13 settlements of Sumy region, - National Police. PHOTOS

Yesterday, Russian troops shelled the Sumy, Konotop, and Shostka districts. A total of 164 shots were fired.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the National Police.

Over past day, Russians shelled 13 settlements of Sumy region, - National Police 01

"The enemy shelled Vorozhba, Bilopylla, Grabovske, Ryasne, Mezenivka, Slavhorod, Radkivka, Iskryskivshchyna, Bezsalivka, Pavlivka, Brusky, Bunyakyne, Chernatske. Previously, the shelling was carried out from mortars, Grad anti-aircraft guns, barrel artillery, and self-propelled guns," the report says.

See more: Russia struck Kharkiv. Enemy shelling of populated areas in region continues. There is wounded, - Synehubov. PHOTOS

It is noted that as a result of the shelling, 5 houses, 1 car, and a gas network pipe were damaged. According to these facts, the police opened criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Art. 438 "Violation of laws and customs of war" of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.


Over past day, Russians shelled 13 settlements of Sumy region, - National Police 02
Over past day, Russians shelled 13 settlements of Sumy region, - National Police 03

Author: 

shoot out (13499) police forces (1567) Sumska region (1215)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 