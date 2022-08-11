Over past day, Russians shelled 13 settlements of Sumy region, - National Police. PHOTOS

Yesterday, Russian troops shelled the Sumy, Konotop, and Shostka districts. A total of 164 shots were fired.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the National Police.

"The enemy shelled Vorozhba, Bilopylla, Grabovske, Ryasne, Mezenivka, Slavhorod, Radkivka, Iskryskivshchyna, Bezsalivka, Pavlivka, Brusky, Bunyakyne, Chernatske. Previously, the shelling was carried out from mortars, Grad anti-aircraft guns, barrel artillery, and self-propelled guns," the report says.

See more: Russia struck Kharkiv. Enemy shelling of populated areas in region continues. There is wounded, - Synehubov. PHOTOS

It is noted that as a result of the shelling, 5 houses, 1 car, and a gas network pipe were damaged. According to these facts, the police opened criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Art. 438 "Violation of laws and customs of war" of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.





