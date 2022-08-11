ENG
Consequences of shelling of Nikopol by Russian troops: 3 civilians were killed, 7 people were injured, including 13-year-old girl. PHOTOS

Russian occupation forces continue shelling the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the regional prosecutor's office.

"At the night of August 11, 2022, the armed forces of the Russian Federation, disregarding the norms of international humanitarian law, shelled the city of Nikopol with artillery. As a result of the shelling, 3 townspeople were killed, 7 were wounded, a 13-year-old girl was among the wounded. 3 schools, more than 40 townspeople's houses, shops were damaged and cars," the report states.

Also, Russian troops shelled Prydniprovske of Nikopol district, 10 houses, a shop, a dispensary, and a stadium were damaged.

In the Synelnikovo district, the enemy attacked Velykomykhailiv. Spouses were injured. Citizens' houses, a kindergarten, and a mill were damaged.

There are no military facilities on these territories.

