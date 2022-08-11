Defenders of Kherson direction and Mariinka region need drones, fierce battles are ongoing, - volunteer Yusupova. PHOTOS

Ukrainian defenders need drones to adjust their fire on the Russian occupiers.

Volunteer Nataliya Yusupova reported this on Facebook , Censor.NET informs.

"Orcs are on the offensive, fierce battles, our fighters need help! Three drones are needed in the Maryinka area and in the Kherson direction. The drones adjust the artillery and help destroy the Rashists. We need to collect money right now. Every penny is help!

Autel light quadcopter with additional batteries - 62,000, Mavik 3 quadcopters - the price of one is 92,000.

Last week's report.

Monday:

- 8 thousand per generator;

- 8 thousand for 2 bars to ac.;

- 1200 - screwdriver;

- 26300 - 3 tablets;

- 1400 - 3 memory cards;

- 1050 - 3 covers for tablets - 46000 (rounded).

Tuesday - Autel Light drone with an additional 60,000 baht.

Wednesday - thermal imager and rangefinder - 54 thousand

Thursday - quadrocopter Mavik 3 - 64 thousand (1689 euros)

Friday - thermal imager Model Rattler TC35-384- UAH 88,578

Saturday - thermal imager Fuzion 35-384 - UAH 85,386 and added UAH 43,000 for the purchase of a reconnaissance vehicle," she said.

Details for help:

PayPal: [email protected].

5168752017223390 PrivatBank, Yusupova Natalia Augusta

4149499374344032 PrivatBank, Yusupova

5375411504293973 Monobank - Yusupova Natalia Augusta

UA753220010000026204306753142

TIN 2653916860

