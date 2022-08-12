ENG
Russians shelled two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region with "Hrads", "Hurricanes" and barrel artillery, there are wounded, - Reznychenko. PHOTOS

The Russian army once again set fire to two districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region

As reported by Censor.NET, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Valentyn Reznychenko, announced this on Telegram.

"The enemy does not stop the terror of peaceful people... The Russian army once again covered two districts of the region with fire.

The Nikopol district was hit by "Grad" and barrel artillery.

Up to 40 rockets landed in Marhanets. Three people were injured, two of them are in hospital. Among those hospitalized is a 12-year-old boy. In the city, 4 high-rise buildings and several private ones were damaged. The shelling hit a local factory, a printing shop, a shop, and a cafe.

The Russians hit Nikopol 10 times with barrel artillery. 4 private houses and cars were mutilated. Previously, people were not injured.

In the Kryvorizka district, the enemy shelled the Zelenodol community from "Hurricanes". There is destruction of housing. People are unharmed," the message states.

