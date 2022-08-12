Occupiers launched four rocket attacks on Kharkiv. Educational institution, road surface and administration building were damaged, - Synehubov. PHOTOS

Last night, the Russians launched rocket attacks on Kharkiv. 4 rockets were launched from Belgorod at once.

Oleh Synehubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, around 03:00 a.m., 2 rockets, previously S-300, hit an educational institution in the Sloboda district. The canteen and vegetable warehouses were damaged.

"At the same time, a rocket hit the road next to the administrative building in the Novobavarsky district. Fragments damaged the facade. The arrival of another rocket was recorded in the Kyiv district. Fortunately, there were no casualties," the head of the region informs.

Also that night, the occupiers struck in Tsirkuny and between Tsirkuny and Cherkasski Tyshky in the Kharkiv district. Consequences are established.

"During the past day, the occupiers shelled the Chuguiiv, Kharkiv, Izium, and Lozova districts. According to emergency medical services, during the day, civilians were injured in the Kharkiv, Kupiansk, and Bohoduhiv districts: 2 wounded in Tsirkuny - a 58-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man, condition - average. A 62-year-old man was lightly injured in Dergachiv. In the Kupiansk district, a 54-year-old tractor driver was blown up by a mine, his condition is average. In Zolochiv, a 23-year-old man was injured, a 51-year-old woman, unfortunately, died." - adds Synehubov.

He also emphasizes that fighting continues on the contact line. Our defenders hold their ground and hit back. After the recent failed assault attempts, the enemy is now trying to make up for their losses in manpower and equipment.

"In addition, our air defense forces shot down 2 Kalibr missiles fired by the Russians from the Caspian Sea over the Kharkiv region," Synehubov sums up.