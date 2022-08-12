Occupiers shelled Donetsk region 37 times, most hits were on Avdiivka, - National Police. PHOTOS

Last day, Russian troops shelled the Donetsk region 37 times. The police are documenting the consequences.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the communications department of the National Police.

As noted, all the projectiles were aimed at the residential sector and the territory of the coke-chemical plant. Russians killed and wounded civilians. 20 settlements were covered by enemy fire.

"The largest number of strikes - 11 - were carried out by Russian troops on Avdiivka. They also attacked the cities of Bakhmut, Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, Kurakhove, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Toretsk, Soledar, Chasiv Yar, Zalizne, Zhelanne, Ocheretyne, the villages of Karlivka, Memryk, Odradivka, Orlivka, Novozhelanne, Novomykolaivka, Pisky," the message states.

According to the National Police, Russian troops fired missiles, S-300 air defense systems, Hrad, Uragan anti-aircraft missile defense systems, artillery, and tanks.

54 objects were destroyed and damaged - 39 residential buildings, buildings of a coke chemical plant, a railway station, administrative premises, and garages.

Policemen worked at the landing sites and collected evidence of war crimes committed by the Russian Federation. The police and the SSU opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

