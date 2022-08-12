ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
14582 visitors online
News Photo War
27 705 38

Special forces major of GRU of Russian Federation Pavel Shtepa was liquidated. PHOTO

During Russia’s war against Ukraine, the special forces major of the GRU of the Russian Federation, Pavel Shtepa, was eliminated.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the officer of the AFU, Anatoly Shtefan (Stirlitz), on Telegram.

"GRU Special Forces Major Pavlo Shtepa took a 'step of goodwill' - he officially de-Nazified and demilitarized," he emphasized.

Special forces major of GRU of Russian Federation Pavel Shtepa was liquidated 01

Watch more: Fighters of 45th SAB destroyed 3 combat vehicles and strong point of Russians with well-aimed shots. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9304) liquidation (2471) Shtefan (46)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 