Special forces major of GRU of Russian Federation Pavel Shtepa was liquidated. PHOTO

During Russia’s war against Ukraine, the special forces major of the GRU of the Russian Federation, Pavel Shtepa, was eliminated.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the officer of the AFU, Anatoly Shtefan (Stirlitz), on Telegram.

"GRU Special Forces Major Pavlo Shtepa took a 'step of goodwill' - he officially de-Nazified and demilitarized," he emphasized.

