Occupiers shelled 3 settlements in Kherson region, there are wounded, lot of destruction, - National Police. PHOTOS

In the Kherson region, the Russians shelled three settlements in a day, there are wounded and a lot of destruction.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the communications department of the National Police.

As noted, over the past day, the police opened 15 criminal proceedings regarding war crimes committed by the Russian military in the Kherson region.

"The Russian military shelled the town of Novovorontsovka, the villages of Ivanivka and Osokorivka, local residents were injured, private houses and pharmacies were damaged beyond repair," the report says.

It is also noted that the soldiers of the Russian army continue looting the territory of the region. Occupa,nts broke into a private house in Velyka Oleksandrivka, where they stole all household appliances, food, and clothes. This was recorded by video surveillance cameras installed on the territory of the homestead.

A resident of Kherson reported that a group of armed soldiers of the Russian Federation arbitrarily moved into his house on Kremenchutska Street and are using property belonging to the applicant.

Read more: Power poles of power lines in Kherson region were cut down and blown up, - Isliamov

"The military of the Russian Federation captured and destroyed 11 gas stations near the villages of Posad-Pokrovske, Petropavlivka, Chornobaiivka, Stepanivka, in the cities of Kherson, Nova Kakhovka, and Beryslav. The owner of the gas station suffered millions in damages," law enforcement officers note.







It also became known from a resident of Kherson that her son, together with his wife and children, tried to evacuate through the Republic of Crimea to the Republic of Georgia. At the entrance to Crimea, the Russian military detained a man, and now his whereabouts are unknown.

In Kherson, in the Tavriysky district near the shopping center, representatives of the special services of the Russian Federation kidnapped a 26-year-old man, his fate is unknown.

"As a result of hostilities by the Russian army and shelling with incendiary shells, a pine forest caught fire in the Oleshkiv Forestry", - law enforcement officers add.

The police documented all the war crimes of the Russian army. Criminal proceedings have been opened under Article 438 (Violation of laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, Article 111-1 (Collaborative activity) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, and Article 110 (Encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine."