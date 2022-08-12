Kadyrov’s friend Bisayev, who tortured minor during occupation of Kyiv region, has been identified - SSU. PHOTO

The Security Service has established the identity of another war criminal from the Russian Federation, who committed atrocities against civilians during the temporary occupation of one of the villages of the Kyiv region. Among the victims of his actions were minor children.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press center.

As noted, the attacker turned out to be the commander of the special purpose mobile unit (better known as OMON) of the Russian Guard in the Chechen Republic "Akhmat" - Bisayev Anzor Saladievich. This occupier was part of Kadyrov's inner circle.

"At the beginning of March, while staying in the village of Babyntsi, Bucha district, the invader together with his subordinates broke into one of the private local houses and kidnapped a teenager. At gunpoint and holding a knife to his head, the invaders demanded from him information about the location of Ukrainian troops," - the message says.

When the torture did not produce the "desired result", the boy was placed in an armored car and the abuse continued, using violence and threats of physical violence.

After the liberation of Kyiv region, the perpetrator fled to the territory of the Russian Federation, where he is hiding from justice.

Currently, the investigators of the Security Service informed him of the suspicion under part 1 of Art. 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Comprehensive measures are underway to bring the occupier to justice.

Measures to expose the perpetrator were carried out by SSU employees in the city of Kyiv and the Kyiv region under the procedural guidance of the prosecutor's office.