Russian troops attack Bakhmut from side of Popasna, another battle took place near Beilohorivka and Lysychansky Refinery, - Haidai. PHOTOS

Russian troops attack Bakhmut from the side of Popasna, another battle took place near Bilohorivka and the Lysychansk Refinery. In captured cities, the enemy resorts to new methods of mobilization - in exchange for food, he collects information about men from elderly people.

This was announced by the head of the Luhansk RMA, Serhii Haidai, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, the enemy is burning the ground at the entrances to the Luhansk region, because they cannot overcome these few kilometers.

"It is difficult to calculate how many thousands of shells this territory of the free Luhansk region has withstood in the last month or a half. The occupiers practice artillery for hours and then storm from several sides at once. On August 12, they tried to attack in the areas of the Lysychansk Refinery and Bilohorivka, but the reconnaissance battle ended in another retreat. They tried to advance from Popasna in the direction of Bakhmut," he said

According to Haidai, about ten times the invaders rushed to scout, but the Ukrainian soldiers inflicted fire damage and neutralized the enemy advancing in these directions.

During the day, the Russians carried out airstrikes near nine populated areas.

During the last night, they fired three rockets, used rocket and barrel artillery four times, mortars twice, repulsed enemy tank attacks two more times.

Meanwhile, in the occupied cities of the Luhansk region, the Russians resort to new methods of forced mobilization.

"During the rounds of high-rise buildings, they gain the trust of elderly people, offering them small sums of money or food in exchange for information about men of military age. They leave military personnel on duty at the closed entrances, waiting for one of the male residents to come out. , or will try to return home. By the way, most of those engaged in forced conscription move around in the middle of cities exclusively in balaclavas, so as not to be recognized by neighbors and acquaintances, whom they hunt," Haidai adds.