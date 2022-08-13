Enemy hit two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region. 30 shells from "Hrad" were fired in Nikopol, high-rise buildings and kindergarten were damaged, - Reznychenko. PHOTOS

Last night, the occupiers struck the Nikopol and Kryvy Rih districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Valentyn Reznychenko, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"The night was again under enemy fire... The Russian army hit two districts - Nikopol and Kryvy Rih. Nikopol was shelled by the enemy from "Hrad". 30 rockets were fired at residential areas," he notes.

According to Reznychenko, 11 high-rise buildings, 13 private houses, and a kindergarten were mutilated in the city.

The gas pipeline and power line were disabled. Emergency crews are on site.

"People were not injured," he adds.













It is also reported that the enemy hit the "Hurricanes" in the Kryvy Rih district. He shelled the Zelenodol and Apostolovo communities.

Fortunately, there were no injuries or damage.

Other areas of the region are calm at the moment.