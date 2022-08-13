Enemy attacked Kharkiv and region. There are wounded, among them 13-year-old boy in serious condition - Synehubov. PHOTOS

Russian occupying forces attacked Kharkiv and populated areas of the region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Synehubov.

"At night, 2 strikes were recorded in Kharkiv. In the Sloboda district, a rocket, previously S-300, hit the sidewalk near the college. The blast wave damaged the building. In the Nemyshlyansky district, the rocket hit the lawn in front of the hotel and restaurant complex. Trolleybuses, cars were damaged, windows were broken in the houses. The women, aged 74 and 50, were treated by medics on the spot," the message states.

It is noted that during the day the enemy shelled Kharkiv, Chuhuiiv, Bohoduhiv, and Izium districts. Damaged houses and farm buildings.

According to the Center for Emergency Medical Assistance, 3 civilians were hospitalized during the day. A 56-year-old man was injured in the Kharkiv district. In Bohoduhiv - an 84-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy, he is in serious condition.

"Combat operations continue on the contact line. Our defenders reliably hold their positions and continue to destroy the enemy," Synehubov added.









