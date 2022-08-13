Shelling by occupiers of Zaporizhzhia and region: police recorded consequences. PHOTOS

Racists once again took aim at the infrastructure facilities of the regional center. Settlements of Zaporizhzhia and Polohy districts also came under the fire of the occupiers. There are casualties as a result of the armed attack. Injured citizens were taken to medical facilities.

As Censor.NET informs, this is stated in the report of the communication department of the police of the Zaporizhzhia region, RMA reports.

The enemy shelled Zaporizhzhia and the outskirts of the city, as well as settlements in the direction of Polohy.

"Yesterday evening, around 7:00 p.m., the occupiers launched several rocket attacks on infrastructure facilities in the city of Zaporizhzhia. As a result, the territory of two enterprises in the Shevchenko district was damaged. Several cars were destroyed by rocket fragments. In addition, enemy shells hit the outskirts of the city - the village of Baburka and Rozymivka of the Zaporizhzhia district," the message reads.

Also yesterday, the police recorded several incidents of shelling of populated areas in the direction of Pology.

"The territory of the correctional colony in the village of Mala Tokmachka came under enemy fire once again. Several administrative buildings and roofs and premises were destroyed by the explosive force. In addition, the residents of the Orihiv region suffered significant damage. Their houses were left without roofs, with chopped facades and broken windows. Last day, as a result of enemy shelling, injured citizens with shrapnel wounds of varying degrees of severity were taken to hospitals. Some of them received non-life-threatening injuries," the report states.

According to the facts of armed crimes, the law enforcement officers opened criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Violation of laws and customs of war".

