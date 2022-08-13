Consequences of shelling of Nikopol: enemy struck from side of Enerhodar. PHOTOS

Tonight, August 13, the enemy from the side of Enerhodar covered the city of Nikopol with fire.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the communications department of the National Police.

As noted, high-rise buildings, private houses, farm buildings, and motor vehicles were damaged as a result of the shelling. There are no victims.

"Investigative and operational police teams are working at the scene of the events. Police officers continue to record all war crimes of the Russian Federation, document every fact of Russian aggression. Based on the collected materials, the investigators opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the message states.

Read more: Situation in Enerhodar is critical. Biggest aggravation is taking place in last 2-3 months, - Mayor Orlov







