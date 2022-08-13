ENG
In Donetsk region, more than 100 destructions were recorded per day as result of enemy shelling. 3 children were injured, - National Police. PHOTOS

The occupiers attacked a kindergarten, a school, residential buildings and factories. Civilians were killed and wounded, three children were injured.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to data from the police of the Donetsk region.

The Russian occupiers struck homes and production facilities in 11 settlements.

"The Russian army covered with fire Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, Mariinka, Pivnichne, Karlivka, Yakovlivka, Halytsynivka, Pervomaiske, Sribne. The enemy hit the civilian population with aviation, Iskander-9M723 missiles, Hrad jet systems, "Hurricane", "Smerch",  artillery. 101 objects were destroyed and damaged - 94 residential buildings, a kindergarten, a school in the village of Srybne, two factories, etc.", the message says.

The police documented the war crimes of the Russian Federation. The police and the SSU opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.



