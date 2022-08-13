Ukrainian soldiers in east shot down 4 enemy UAVs and Su-25 attack aircraft, - United Forces Group. PHOTOS

The AFU inflicted losses on the occupiers in the eastern direction.

This is reported on the page of the United Forces Group, Censor.NET reports.

It is known that over the past day, the air defense forces of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 5 air targets in the east of Ukraine. Four Russian Orlan-10 UAVs were shot down in the sky, one of them at night. An enemy Su-25 attack aircraft was also shot down.

Read more: Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 15 units of enemy equipment and 46 occupiers, - OC "South"

Earlier, the air defense units of the "Khortytsia" operational-strategic group of troops liquidated the air target. They shot down the enemy UAV "Orlan-10", which the occupiers planned to use for reconnaissance of the positions of Ukrainian forces.







