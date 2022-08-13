Occupiers brought two buses with "extras" to territory of ZNPP and installed Ukrainian flag on their ACS near entrance to Enerhodar, - Defence Intelligence of Ukraine. ФОТО

The occupiers are shelling the ZNPP from the village of Vodiane and preparing provocations under the Ukrainian flag

This is reported on the page of the Main Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

One of the artillery strikes of the Rashists damaged the first block of the pumping station of the Thermal and Underground Communications Workshop. Another "arrival" led to the partial destruction of the fire station responsible for the safety of the ZNPP. Also, as a result of enemy shelling, the forest and grass in the surrounding areas caught fire, which caused a lot of smoke. Extinguishing fires caused by shelling is complicated by shelling of the fire station.

At the same time, the occupiers are actively creating a "picture" for their own propaganda. For this purpose, two buses of "extras" were recently brought to the station, which should perform the role of "local residents and staff". Real local residents and staff refuse to participate in such productions.

To the "Enerhodar" stele at the entrance to the city, the Rashists drove a "Pion" self-propelled artillery installation with the letter "Z" painted in white paint. A blue-yellow Ukrainian flag is raised on the ACS. Obviously, it will be used for further provocations with the aim of accusing the AFU.

