Russian terror is aimed at breaking our internal strength, - Zelensky. PHOTOS
Russian terror is primarily aimed at breaking our internal strength.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.
"They cannot do anything to us on the battlefield. Our defenders are very strong. You and I should be just as strong," the head of state addressed the Ukrainians.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password