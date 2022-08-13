ENG
Russian terror is aimed at breaking our internal strength, - Zelensky. PHOTOS

Russian terror is primarily aimed at breaking our internal strength.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

"They cannot do anything to us on the battlefield. Our defenders are very strong. You and I should be just as strong," the head of state addressed the Ukrainians.

