Rashists shelled Sumy Region 15 times, 223 "arrivals" were recorded, no casualties among people - OVA. PHOTOS

Russian occupation troops continue shelling the territory of Sumy region.

It was reported by Dmytro Zhyvitsky, Head of the OVA, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Today during the day the Russians made 15 attacks on 8 border communities of the region - Shalyginska, Khotynska, Bilopilska, Znob-Novgorodska, Esmanska, Novoslobidska, Burynska and Velykopisarevska. 223 arrivals were recorded," reads the report.

According to Zhivitsky, there are no casualties among people. But again there is destruction and wounded livestock.

"Shalyginska community: the morning shelling, which has already been written about, began at 08:30 - 12 arrivals from the barrel artillery.

Khotynska community: at 08:10 the enemy was firing mortars (8 arrivals) and machine guns. After 9 a.m. there were 6 mortar attacks, then 2 more, as well as machine-gun bursts, and at 9.50 a.m. there were 20 more mortar attacks. The shelling of the community continued around 11:00: 4 sorties. In the afternoon, the mortar shelling (17 sorties) already had consequences: after 2 p.m. the shelling caused partial damage to a household: the roof, plastic windows, house doors and gates were beaten; the water supply in the village was torn and the electricity system was ripped. The consequences will be repaired as soon as possible.

Znob-Novgorodska community: from 09.30 there was shelling from barrel artillery - 48 arrivals.

Bilopilsk community: from 10.30 a.m. Russians fired mortars at the territory of the community: 10 hits, and around 11.00 a.m. there was shelling from SAU - 9 hits.

Novoslobidska community: from 10:13 there was artillery shelling of the community: 24 airstrikes. And from 18.43 as a result of the shelling from the barrel artillery (21 arrivals) in the vicinity of the village. Manukhivka power lines were damaged, and part of the village was without power supply.

A calf grazing in the field was also wounded as a result of the shelling.

Esman society: from 15:28 rocket fire from Grad MLRS was recorded - 15 arrivals.

Velikopysarivka community: from 16:35, there was mortar shelling (12 incoming).

Burynska community: from 18:40 there was artillery shelling from the territory of Russia - 15 arrivals," said the head of the OVA.

Read more: Over past day, Russians fired 10 times with mortars and artillery at border districts of Sumy region, 137 "arrivals" were recorded - Zhyvytsky



















