Terrorist Girkin went to war in Ukraine, but was detained in occupied Crimea, - Russian channels. PHOTOS

Russian terrorist, Ihor Girkin (Strelkov), was detained in occupied Crimea. He shaved off his mustache and went to war in Ukraine with forged documents.

This is reported by Russian Telegram channels, Censor.NET reports with reference to Donbas News.

As Girkin's associate Oleksandr Zhuchkovsky stated, Strelkov "really tried to get to the front, but was detained in Crimea."

Zhuchkovsky assures that "Strelkov did not set any political goals and was not going to cause confusion in Novorossia", and the fact that he cannot get to the front is "a big political crime"

The anti-war channel "Sower of the Wind" published a photo of Girkin and his passport in the name of Serhii Runov, with whom the ex-commander of the "DPR" militants tried to cross Crimea. The document was issued in 2015.

"It is unlikely that an experienced and well-known FSB officer would go on fake documents if he did not have any guarantees or agreements," the Telegram channel notes.





Earlier, investigators Bellingcat and The Insider stated that Girkin used a cover passport issued by the Russian special services. In 2014, Girkin claimed that he served in the Russian FSB as a colonel until March 31, 2013, and then was "dismissed from the unit." But, as the investigators learned, at least from November 2014 to February 2016, he used an internal Russian passport in the name of Serhii Runov.