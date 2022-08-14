Positions of occupiers in Kherson region are weakening daily. Our artillery damaged air defense systems, destroyed ammunition warehouses in Muzykivka and Nova Kakhovka, - Khlan. PHOTO

Confirmed information about the destruction of two enemy warehouses with ammunition in the Kherson region.

This was announced on Facebook by Serhii Khlan, a deputy of the Kherson Regional Council, Censor.NET reports.

"The Kherson region. The positions of the occupiers are weakening every day. Our artillery damaged air defense systems, the Russians have no way to install new ones," he notes.

"Also, they cannot strengthen the front line on the right bank, where the fighting is going on. Therefore, every day works for our victory," he adds.

Khlan also reported that the Armed Forces destroyed 2 enemy warehouses with ammunition.

"It has been officially confirmed that the explosions heard during the day in Muzikyvka and Nova Kakhovka are minus 2 enemy warehouses with ammunition. We are waiting for information from areas further from Kherson," he summarizes.

