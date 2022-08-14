During day, occupiers shelled 7 villages in Mykolaiv region, there are victims, -Police. PHOTOS

The enemy fired artillery at several communities in the Mykolaiv region.

This is reported on the page of the Police of the Mykolaiv region, Censor.NET reports.

The police officers documented the consequences of nighttime mass shelling in the Mykolaiv region. On the night of August 14, Russian troops once again attacked the settlements of Halytsynove and Shyroke. Information on damage and victims is being established. Police units are working at the scene.

On August 13, Bereznehuvate, Pervomaiske, Bila Krynytsia, Shiroke, Lepetikha, Kavkaz came under enemy fire. Residential buildings, a shop, cars, and agricultural buildings were damaged. There is a dead and injured among the civilians.

For all facts of violation of the laws and customs of war, criminal proceedings have been opened under Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. During the day, the police processed 713 reports from citizens. The vast majority of appeals concerned the consequences of war crimes.

The general security situation in the city and region is currently tense but under control. All law enforcement agencies work in an enhanced wartime mode. Policemen on the streets ensure law and order and are on duty at roadblocks.

