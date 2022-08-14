Artillerymen of Navy hit positions of Rashists. Group of occupiers was liquidated, enemy self-propelled gun was destroyed - Navy of AFU. PHOTO

On August 13, in the Donetsk and Kherson directions, servicemen of military units and marine units of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as part of groups attacked the Russian occupiers.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the data of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Read more: Marines destroyed enemy ACV and eliminated 8 invaders

"Our artillery units struck the concentration of manpower and equipment of the occupiers, as a result of which 7 invaders were killed and wounded, 1 unit of motor vehicles and 1 self-propelled gun were destroyed. The final losses of the enemy are being specified," the message says.