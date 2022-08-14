Grain was loaded onto ship Brave Commander at "Pivdenny" port, which will leave for Ethiopia tomorrow. PHOTOS

On Sunday, August 14, grain was loaded onto the Brave Commander ship for East African countries at the port of the city of "Pivdenny" in the Odesa region. He will leave for Ethiopia tomorrow.

As reported by Censor.NET, the head of the Ministry of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov commented on the loading of the vessel on his Facebook page.

"Today, we see how the Initiative for the safe transportation of grain and agricultural products, signed in Istanbul, works. On Friday, the ship BRAVE COMMANDER, which was chartered by the UN World Food Program (WFP), arrived at the port of "South" for loading. Now we see the final preparing the ship before sending more than 23 thousand tons of wheat to the people of Ethiopia.

This country is suffering from a record drought and armed conflict for the second year in a row. Ukrainian grain is, without exaggeration, a matter of life and death for them. Already tomorrow, we are planning to send the ship to Ethiopia.

At the same time, we continue to work with the UN World Food Program so that such flights become regular and are clearly focused on humanitarian aid to those regions of the world where it is most needed!" - the post reads.

