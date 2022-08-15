In Zaporizhzhia, occupiers shelled Ukrainian positions and "demilitarized" villages during day, - RMA. PHOTOS

The occupiers shelled Omelnyk, Zhovtenke, and Tavriyske in the Zaporizhzhia region.

This is reported on the page of the Zaporizhzhia RMA, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the situation in the Zaporizhzhia direction has not undergone significant changes over the past day. The enemy keeps occupied lines. During the past day, the enemy shelled the positions of the Ukrainian defenders, using tank weapons, rockets, and barrel artillery along the entire line of contact.

According to the report of the National Security Service in the Zaporizhzhia region, the occupiers shelled civilian infrastructure in the area of Omelnyk, Zhovtenke, and Tavriyske settlements over the past day. The police received 15 reports about the destruction of civil infrastructure objects as a result of enemy shelling. Over the past day, 1,399 people left the temporarily occupied territory, 417 of them children.





