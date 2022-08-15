Occupiers fired S-300 rockets at Merefa, infrastructure object and church were damaged, - Prosecutor’s Office. PHOTOS

Merefa from the Belhorod region of the Russian Federation was shelled at night.

This is reported on the page of the district prosecutor's office of the Kharkiv region, Censor.NET reports.

According to the investigation, on August 15, around 3:20 a.m., the Russian army launched a missile attack on Merefa. Earlier, the occupiers fired S-300 missiles at Merefa from the territory of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

As a result, the building of a local enterprise, an infrastructure facility, and a church were damaged. Two funnels with a diameter of 4 and 6 meters were formed at the places of "arrivals".

A pre-trial investigation into the fact of a violation of the laws and customs of war (part 1 of article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been initiated in connection with the nighttime rocket attack by the occupiers on Merefa.

