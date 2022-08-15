Russian troops launched rocket attack on Chuhuiiv, damaging factory and garage cooperative, - Prosecutor’s Office. PHOTOS
Rashists hit Chuhuiiv with rockets, as a result of which the premises of the plant and the garage cooperative were damaged.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor's Office of the Kharkiv region.
So, at about 03:00 a.m., Russian troops hit Chuhuiiv with missiles, previously S-300.
As a result of the shelling, the premises of the plant and the garage cooperative were damaged. There are no military facilities on the specified territories.
