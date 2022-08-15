ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11268 visitors online
News Photo War
2 090 1

Russian troops launched rocket attack on Chuhuiiv, damaging factory and garage cooperative, - Prosecutor’s Office. PHOTOS

Rashists hit Chuhuiiv with rockets, as a result of which the premises of the plant and the garage cooperative were damaged.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor's Office of the Kharkiv region.

So, at about 03:00 a.m., Russian troops hit Chuhuiiv with missiles, previously S-300.

As a result of the shelling, the premises of the plant and the garage cooperative were damaged. There are no military facilities on the specified territories.

See more: Occupiers fired S-300 rockets at Merefa, infrastructure object and church were damaged, - Prosecutor’s Office. PHOTOS

Russian troops launched rocket attack on Chuhuiiv, damaging factory and garage cooperative, - Prosecutor’s Office 01
Russian troops launched rocket attack on Chuhuiiv, damaging factory and garage cooperative, - Prosecutor’s Office 02
Russian troops launched rocket attack on Chuhuiiv, damaging factory and garage cooperative, - Prosecutor’s Office 03

Author: 

shoot out (13631) prosecutor’s office (382) Kharkivshchyna (1976)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 