Enemy shells damaged 16 estates and several apartments in Polohy and Zaporizhzhia districts, - Police. PHOTOS

In two districts of the Zaporizhzhia region, houses and civil infrastructure were damaged.

This is reported on the page of Zaporizhzhia RMA, Censor.NET reports.

According to the National Police of the region, 16 private houses and several apartments of residents of the Polohy and Zaporizhzhia districts were damaged as a result of shelling by the occupiers of populated areas.

On August 14, the police received 15 reports of shelling by the occupying army. The enemy targeted the city of Orihiv and the village of Omelnyk in the Polohy direction, as well as two villages in the Zaporizhzhia district.

Residents of Omelnyk reported the destruction of five houses. Their roofs, walls, and facades were damaged. Commercial buildings and garages suffered significant damage. Some of them are completely destroyed by shells. In Orihiv, two apartments were damaged by bursting shells - windows were broken, balconies and property inside were damaged.

The police recorded almost a dozen reports of shelling of the villages of Tavriyske and Zhovtenke in the Zaporizhzhia district. The military of the aggressor countries purposefully targeted the houses of the villagers, as a result of which 11 owners were left with destroyed homes.

According to the facts of armed crimes, the law enforcement officers opened criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Violation of laws and customs of war". In total, during the day, police units processed 645 statements and messages received from citizens on the "102" special line.














