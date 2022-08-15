ENG
Avdiivka and Bakhmut are under massive shelling by Russian troops. Last day, occupiers attacked 18 settlements of Donetsk region, - National Police. PHOTOS

Last day, the occupiers hit 18 settlements in the Donetsk region. In total, the police documented 33 shellings during the day. There are casualties among the civilian population.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the communications department of the National Police.

As noted, Avdiivka and Bakhmut were subjected to mass shelling - six hits each. The occupiers also attacked Bilytske, Kostiantynivka, Mariinka, Mykolaivka, Sloviansk, Soledar, Dachne, Elyzavetivka, Novomykhailivka, Komar, Kurdiumivka, Opytne of the Avdiivka direction, Opytne of the Bakhmut district, Podhorodne, Pryshyb, Shakhtarske.

"Russian troops carried out airstrikes, hit with 9M-723 Iskander-M missiles, "Hrad" anti-aircraft missiles, artillery, and tanks. The enemy killed and injured civilians. 54 objects were destroyed and damaged - 29 residential buildings, warehouses, two fields, farm premises, hangar, dispensary, vehicles," the message reads.

Policemen worked at the landing sites and collected evidence of war crimes committed by the Russian Federation. The police and the SSU opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

