Since February 24, 83 people have died in Chuhuiiv district, 30,286 displaced people have been registered, - head of RMA, Lobodenko. INFOGRAPHICS

Since February, more than 80 people have died in the Chuhuiiv district as a result of enemy shelling.

According to the calculations of the state administration, in the period from February 24 to August 15, 83 people died from Russian shelling in the Chuhuiiv district. At least 770 objects were destroyed or damaged in the territory controlled by Ukraine.

Active combat operations are currently taking place on the territory of Chuhuiiv, Malynivka, Pechenihy, Stary Saltiv, and Chkalovske. Recently, the shelling of populated areas of the region has become more intense, resulting in significant destruction of civilian objects: residential buildings, educational and cultural institutions, and critical infrastructure institutions.

30,286 IDPs are registered on the territory of the district, including those who applied for status after February 24 - 25,440. There is a large burden on IDPs in the Zmiiv, Slobozhanske, Novopokrovske, and Chuhuiiv, where resettlers from the neighboring Izium and Kharkiv districts live, as well as from Kharkiv.

