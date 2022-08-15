Cry when you see me: "Hungry" stones can be seen in Elbe and Rhine riverbeds with marks of years when there were droughts and famines. PHOTOS

"Hungry stones" are found in riverbeds in Europe, where the water level has fallen.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the newspaper NU.

As noted on a stone in the river Elbe, you can read the engraved phrase: "Cry when you see me." Low water levels in the river were often a sign of crop failure and famine in the past. Such stones were called "hungry". In the Netherlands, you can sometimes see high stones with several serifs in the rivers around the old cities, they are a reminder of the water level when there were catastrophic floods.

In the Netherlands, the water level in the Rhine River has also dropped. It is reported that never before has there been so little water in the Rhine. According to the calculations of hydrologists, on Thursday, August 11, the flow of approximately 735 cubic meters of water per second was recorded. While the lowest level was recorded in 2018, but then the volume of water per second was 855 cubic meters.

In and around Germany, 27 low-water stones are known, most of them in the Elbe River. Some stones are seen every few years, others seen only a few times in a decade.

The oldest mention of a very low water level dates back to 1417. A stone with an inscription was found in the river Spree near Berlin. "Hungry" stones were also found in the Rhine and its tributaries, as far as Schaffhausen in Switzerland.



