Consequences of night shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region by Russian occupiers: Businesses and houses were damaged. PHOTOS

Russian occupying forces hit Dnipropetrovsk region. There are no military facilities at the sites of shelling.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Regional Prosecutor's Office.

"On the night of August 15, 2022, the armed forces of the Russian Federation, disregarding the norms of international humanitarian law, launched an artillery bombardment from the rocket salvo systems of the city of Nikopol. As a result of the enemy shelling, warehouses, workshops and the administrative premises of an industrial enterprise were damaged. The occupiers shelled the equipment of the energy infrastructure enterprise with barrel artillery. on the territory of the Nikopol district," the message reads.

Also, the village of Velyka Kostromka in the Kryvy Rih district came under fire from the Russian occupiers. Private households, cars and agricultural machinery were damaged.

It is noted that there are no military facilities in these territories.

