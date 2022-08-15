Eight occupiers, who robbed houses of Bucha residents, were notified of suspicion, - Prosecutor General’s Office. PHOTOS

The Russian servicemen-marauders, who were robbing the property of Bucha residents, were informed of the suspicion.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

"During the temporary occupation of the city of Bucha, Kyiv region, from February 24 to March 31, 2022, Russian Guard soldiers looted the private property of the local population for personal gain. Soldiers of the "elite" unit of the Russian Federation stole everything left by the residents of Kyiv region, escaping from the occupiers, from the lower linen and clothes to household appliances," the message says.

The Russian military sent looted property to their relatives by mail from the territory of the Belarusian city of Mozyr.

Currently, 18 servicemen of the army of the aggressor country have already been notified of suspicion in the criminal proceedings. Previously, 10 occupiers were notified in absentia about the suspicion, and they were declared an international wanted person.

