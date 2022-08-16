Ship "Brave Commander" with grain for Africa left port "Pivdenny", - Ministry of Infrastructure. PHOTOS
The ship "Brave Commander" left the port "Pivdenny".
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram of the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine.
"This morning, the bulker left for the port of Djibouti, upon arrival at which the food will be delivered to consumers in Ethiopia.
There are 23,000 tons of wheat on board the vessel chartered by the UN World Food Program," the message states.
